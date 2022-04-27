Minister entreats LEAP beneficiaries to desist from frivolous spending after paying four month arrears

Cecilia Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and Caretaker Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cecilia Dapaah has implored beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) program to make good use of the monies given to them.

According to her, it was very wrong to use such monies for different purposes other than the speculated reasons for which the government introduced the LEAP program.



She however urged them to undertake petty trading and other allied businesses etc with the money so that it can be expanded to take care of the aged, orphans and other vulnerable persons as planned by the government. She urged them to desist from making unnecessary use of the money, but make sure it's used for a purpose to get value.



53 beneficiaries from three(3) communities within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly received stipend arrears of LEAP from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection on Monday.



The three communities were Daaban, Dakodwam and Sokoban.



The LEAP stipend which was meant to be given to people living in extreme poverty, especially orphans and vulnerable children, people with severe disabilities, and people over 65 years of age was released from the gender ministry to the Social Welfare so that it could be shared accordingly to the aforementioned beneficiaries.

The minister who was also doing monitoring the disbursement process expressed satisfaction over how the process had been.



Speaking to the media after the monitoring and presentation process, the honorable minister said the NPP government was much committed to eradicating poverty from the system.



She mentioned that the LEAP program coupled with other social intervention programs such as the Free SHS, National Health Insurance program etc were all introduced to better the living standards of the vulnerable and other less privileged persons within the society.



Mrs. Dapaah advised Ghanaians to cooperate with the President Akuffo Addo-led NPP government which always seeks the welfare of citizens within the country so that they could better accomplish their good dreams.



She said, the government's excellent effort despite the covid 19 strife is a clear indication of good governance hence the need to support it. Honorable Abenaa Dapaah also revealed that three (3) percent of the District and Municipal assembly common fund has been parted to cater to persons living with disabilities.

Beneficiaries who received the stipends thanked the government for the kind gesture shown to them. They however pleaded with the minister to make sure the monthly flow of the stipend regularly occur.



Lastly, Mrs. Esther Apraku Nyarko, the Kumasi Metro Director of Social Welfare said the initiative was a very nice one that is going to help beneficiaries. She revealed that the stipends were disbursed in a varied forms based on certain factors.



She thanked the government and the ministry and however promised to make sure the money will be disbursed every month to the right beneficiaries.