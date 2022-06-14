Minister for Communications and Digitalization introduces Ghana's RRB candidate to commonwealth countries

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation

Source: National Communications Authority

Ghana’s Radio Regulations Board (RRB) candidate, Rev. Ing. Edmund Fianko, was presented to some Commonwealth countries on Thursday, 9th June, 2022 in Kigali during a breakfast meeting hosted by the Commonwealth.

Rev. Fianko is an electronic communications engineer with in-depth experience in radio frequency spectrum management, telecom and broadcasting regulation as well as policy formulation at the national, regional and international levels. He has been actively involved in the electronic communications regulatory environment for the last fifteen (15) years.



The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who presented Ghana’s candidate requested member countries' support for him. She also revealed Ghana’s quest to be re-elected to the ITU Council.



As Ghana is the co-chair of the Commonwealth, Hon. Owusu-Ekuful also urged the Commonwealth Community to vote for Commonwealth countries vying for the various ITU positions as it will enable the Association to have people in strategic positions to push forward the Commonwealth agenda.



She also seized the opportunity to announce a new draft resolution that Ghana is championing at the ITU and extended an invitation to other countries to be part of the initiative.



“It is my pleasure to inform you all that Ghana is championing a new draft resolution on Partner2Connect and therefore calls for support from partner countries for its implementation and sustainability. In this regard, South Africa and Namibia have come up with their support hence they are co-sponsors of the draft at WTDC. Let me at this point seize the opportunity to invite any country which wishes to support this initiative.”

Hon. Owusu-Ekuful was the guest speaker at the Commonwealth Breakfast Meeting.



The Radio Regulations Board, in general, approves rules of procedure, used by the Radio Communication Bureau in applying the provisions of the Radio Regulations and registering frequency assignments made by the Member States. It also addresses matters referred by the Bureau which cannot be resolved through the application of the Radio Regulations and Rules of Procedure.



Furthermore, the Board considers reports of unresolved interference investigations carried out by the Bureau at the request of one or more administrations and formulates Recommendations.



The elections will be held at the next Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in Bucharest, Romania, from 26th September to 14th October 2022.