5
Menu
News

Minister for the Interior signs book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Ambrose Sign Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: Dzifa Hukporti, Contributor

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has signed the book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 st April 1926 and died on Thursday, 8th September 2022. She reigned for over 70 years making her the longest British Monarch.

Mr Ambrose Dery, who went with the Minister for Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, commiserated with the bereaved family, the Government and the people of Great Britain.

He said the celebration of the life of Queen Elizabeth II should further deepen the relationship between Ghana and Britain.

Source: Dzifa Hukporti, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Comms. Dir. 'vindicates' Mahama
Bawumia breaks silence on presidential ambition
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Related Articles: