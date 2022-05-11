Minister of Transport hails CILT for contribution to growth in transportation industry

Francis Amuzu

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Roads and Transport has hailed the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics(CILT) for the impact they have made in the transport and logistics industry.

Kwaku Ofori made the assertion during a speech at the 2022 edition of the CILT Africa Forum on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.



He highlighted the long-standing relationship between the ministry and CILT which he observes has resulted in tremendous growth in the sector.



"For the Ministry of Transport, we have a long-standing relationship with CILT Ghana which has over the years, translated into valuable inputs and policy recommendations on various subject matters. We have and continue to benefit tremendously from the Institute through its representation on the Advisory Board of the Ministry and engagements on transport policies among others. We are indeed appreciative of the role of CILT Ghana and the wealth of expertise that has been brought to bear on the transport sector. I believe the narrative is not so different from the 22 countries in Africa where CILT is represented."



He then charged CILT take a leading role in ensuring development in public and private sectors with far-reaching initiatives.



"As the premier professional body for people working in the Supply Chain, Logistics, and Transport sector, CILT is recognized as a body of knowledge that should be tapped by all and sundry in the development, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of policies. This is key because of the broad span of membership that cut across modes and industries yielding a wealth of expertise that should be harnessed for development. I, therefore, challenge you, CILT to offer yourself to play a leading role in support of the public and



private sector-led development initiatives.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah also pointed out the initiatives taken by the government to improve land, sea, and air transport infrastructure.



He further disclosed the commitment to creating an enabling environment for the aviation industry and making Ghana 'aviation Hub of West Africa and beyond".



"On our part as policymakers, we remain committed to the facilitation of passengers and cargo across our borders and to other African countries through the development and enhancement of ground and air transport infrastructure, from airports, seaports, and cargo terminals to maritime and airspace management.



In terms of infrastructure, we have embarked on massive infrastructural development to improve all our seaports and airports as well as railway connectivity. Currently, two of our regional domestic airports in Kumasi in the middle belt and Tamale in the northern belt of Ghana are being upgraded into international status. We have also set out to establish a National Airline with a Private Strategic Partner to support our vision of positioning Ghana as an aviation Hub of West Africa and Beyond. The National Airline will in no doubt further boost the object of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) where trading is predicted to result in a 28 percent rise in intra-African freight demand."



The Africa Forum is an annual event that provides a platform for governments, corporate organizations, individuals, etc to promote professional and business interests seen in attendance dignities across Africa.



Representatives from Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and others were all present.