Minister paid ‘kidnappers’ GH¢3000 for Taadi woman’s release – Aide

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister

Special Aide to Western Region Minister Justice Acquah has revealed that Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah, in his bid to get to the bottom of the unfolding case of ‘Kidnapped but found pregnant’ 28-year-old resident of Takoradi Josephine Panyin Mensah, paid GH¢3,000 to the alleged kidnappers.

In an interview on Takoradi-based Skyypowerfm and monitored by 3news.com, Mr. Acquah explained that “though the kidnappers demanded for GH¢500 and later GH¢1,000, the regional minister paid GH¢3,000”.



“These monies were handed over to the police to be sent to the kidnappers. I handed over the monies to the police,” he stated.



He further revealed: “While she was kidnapped, the police tapped the phone. She will switch the phone on and speak to the mother and switch it off back.”



Justice Acquah mentioned that Josephine also gave two contradicting accounts to the police.



“She had earlier said that there was a midwife with the kidnappers who helped her deliver smoothly. Another statement she made was that the kidnappers struggled with her and in the process, she lost the baby.”

The Western Region Minister has come under a barrage of criticism after he had said in an interview that Josephine was not pregnant.



But his Special Aide assured that “the regional minister is the head of REGSEC. His prime concern is to protect the Western Region and I can say without any shred of doubt that, that is what the regional minister will seek to do at all times”.



Meanwhile, residents of Columbia, a suburb of Takoradi, are still insisting that Josephine was pregnant.



Though they are not able to prove that medically, they explain that their conclusion is based on the physical observation they made on Josephine.



“Josephine is always spitting; she struggles a lot while walking. She will walk a few meters and will lean on a wall to rest. So, we are bemused that the police are also saying that Josephine was not pregnant,” a concerned resident said.