Minister praises SUSEC for winning Ghana’s 66th anniversary debate competition

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has congratulated Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) for emerging as the ultimate prize winner for Ghana's 66th-anniversary debate competition after a sterling display of dexterity to beat Mfatsiman Girls Senior High School when they represented the Southern sector in the grand finale.

The Bono Regional Minister made this remark when a high-powered delegation from the school led by the Headmaster of the school Mr Osei Marfo, paid a courtesy call on her at the Bono Regional Coordinating Council.



Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene commended the entire leadership, students and teachers of the School for their high performance.



She noted that the success story of SUSEC as the second-cycle academic giant in the region and Ghana since its inception has made it a school of choice for all junior high school graduates who have higher aspirations of becoming recognizable professionals across the country and beyond.



Bono Minister further congratulated contestants of both schools for making it to the final beating many other contenders.

She also took the opportunity to encourage all the students to pursue their dreams and not give up when there are obstacles.



“I personally believe that every young person has a dream which must be fulfilled, but the dream can only be achieved when we worked at it.



“Let us together mobilise our God-given talents now to ensure that the potential asset and benefits are realised for the good of Ghana. She said.



She advised the Debating Team to remain focused and disciplined and not to allow the award go into their heads but rather strive to win more National and international trophies for themselves, the school and the Bono Region as a whole.

The Hon Minister was very thankful to the teachers who went through thick and thin to prepare the students for the battle.



She was quick to add that as the ceremony coincides with the International Day of Women, there can never be a better present than such a prestigious trophy and therefore receives it on behalf of women worldwide as the mother of the entire region.



Mr Antwi Boasiako, the Regional Director of Education, Bono Region, was thankful to the award winners, both teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, especially the teachers who prepared the students for the battle and through whose collaborative efforts the names of SUSEC and Bono Region have been written in gold as far as this year's National Independence Debate is concerned.



The Headmaster of the award-winning school, Mr Osei Marfo, expressed profound gratitude to the Almighty God through whose guidance and protection the school has chalked such an enviable feat.

He was equally grateful to the Debaters, teachers and everyone who contributed in any way to help them win the trophy for the second time since 2005.



The Headmaster further expressed sincere thanks to the School's Old Students Association ( SOSA) and individual philanthropists including Chairman Kwame Baffoe ( Abronye ), Bono Regional Chairman for NPP, for their kind donations towards the battle.



He was also full of praise for the Hon Regional Minister for the warm reception and words of encouragement and called on benevolent institutions and individuals to continue to support the school as they seriously prepare towards this year's National Science and Maths quiz.



Sunyani Senior High School, SUSEC, as nicknamed, did well and started at the District level to beat all the schools they met at the District level in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono region and represented the district at the regional level and won and became the Bono regional champions.



The school debate team again continue to beat all 8 schools in the Northern sector to represent the schools in the Northern sector in the national competition.



In their quest to win the National Championship, SUSEC finally met Mfatsiman Girls Senior High School which represented the Southern sector in the grand finale and beat Mfatsiman Girls and was crowned the National Champions for the 2023 National 66th Independence debate Competition for the second time, a title they won in 2005.