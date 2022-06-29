Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie

Hon Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah addressing the media

About 368 acres of land that was acquired by the government at Medie in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have been stolen.

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah was shocked at the development during a working visit to the area on Tuesday as part of a tour of the Greater Accra Region.



According to him, only two acres out of the over 368 acres of land were readily available at the time of the visit as the other had been sold to private individuals by persons the ministry is yet to fish out.



“A government acquired land size of 368 acres has been so encroached leaving only 2 acres. Private individuals have acquired large tracts and fenced them for future use. One such developer has fenced 50 plots of land as part of the encroached portion,” he disclosed

The story was not different at Prampram where the Chiefs prayed government to hasten efforts aimed at reclaiming the encroached lands. The queen mother of Prampram volunteered to go round with the Deputy Minister and his entourage to see the encroached areas and also pleaded strongly with government to stop the menace.



Meanwhile, Assemblies in whose jurisdiction such encroachment is taking place have been charged to stop any development from being done immediately by the Ministry. The Ministry will move in to demolish such structures soon.



Meanwhile, the Ministry has charged all MMDAS in the affected areas to halt such developments pending further action by the Ministry.