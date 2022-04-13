Minister solicits chiefs support to fight armed robbery

North East Regional Minister, Mr. Zakaria Yidana

The North East Regional Minister, Mr. Zakaria Yidana, has called for support from traditional authorities in fighting against the increasing menace of armed robbery in the region.

Mr. Yidana, who spoke as guest speaker at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the paramount chief of Wungu traditional area Naa zoori Alhaji Saaka Sulemana last Saturday, said the spate of armed robbery in the region kept soaring and therefore gives reason for worry.



"I, therefore, wish to challenge you to work with the security agencies to nip this canker in the bud. The number of these armed thugs is on the increase," he said.



The event was to celebrate and recognise the contribution of the paramount chief of the Wungu to the development of the area and the region at large



In attendance were the North East regional minister Mr. Yidana Zakari, the West Mamprugu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Issahaku Anineyaw Somo Lucky Basintale, District Chief Executive(DCE) for Mamprugu Mogduri Abu Adams, highly revered chiefs, politicians, sons and daughters of the Wungu traditional area and the general public



The minister who expressed worries about the robbery situation, suspected that there could be some amount of complicity of both indigenes and persons of Fulani extraction in the commitment of those heinous crimes, and called for support from the chiefs to help the regional security council (REGSEC) and the various DISECs and MUSECs in dealing with the matter



He expressed gratitude to the Wun-Naaba, Nazoori Alhaji Saaka for his immense contributions to the development of the area.

Mr. Yidana noted that the period of reign by the Wun-Naaba was marked with several success stories, adding that the two decades of his reign, supported the region in many ways, especially, the consolidation of peace.



"We have indeed witnessed two decades of sacrifice; two decades of exemplary leadership, two decades of the consolidation of peace, two decades of development, and two decades full of nostalgic and fond memories," he stated.



Mr. Yidana also implored the chiefs to work towards addressing the wanton and reckless destruction of the environment caused by sand and stone winning.



"Yet another disturbing issue is the rate at which the already depleted forest cover is further destroyed for lumber, fuelwood, and charcoal. This is a serious source of worry to all of us," he lamented.



The Wun-Naaba, Nazoori Alhaji Saaka, in a welcome message, thanked the North East Regional Coordinating Council for the hard work done since the creation of the region



He also appealed to the government to work towards finishing the numerous uncompleted roads network in the area.