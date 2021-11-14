Minister urges BECE candidates to eschew examination malpractices

Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education

Source: GNA

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has cautioned candidates preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to eschew all forms of examination malpractices as they write their first paper on Monday, November 15.

He reminded the students that there was dignity in honest labour and as future leaders they must desist from cutting corners in their quest for good grades at all cost.



Dr. Adutwum gave the advice in a recorded message shared with BECE candidates during a series of training sessions on practical ways of answering questions organised by the Academic Diary, a monthly educational magazine.



Over the years, the magazine has been organising such sessions for BECE candidates to prepare them ahead of the examination as its contribution towards learning outcomes.



Ten districts in the Ashanti and Ahafo Regions are benefiting from this year’s exercise which is focusing on English, Mathematics and Science.



In order to adequately prepare the candidates and also make a significant impact in the three subject areas, teachers with decades of experience in BECE have been put together by the magazine to take the candidates through the best ways to answer questions.

One of such sessions has been held at Agona in the Sekyere South District for hundreds of candidates drawn from both public and private schools in the District.



The Minister encouraged them to work hard to crown their three years of perseverance in their respective schools with good grades.



“Do not be influenced by anybody who intends to enter the examination hall with foreign materials but rather pay attention to the lessons being given to you by the teachers on how to answer questions in the three subjects,” he advised them.



He said free secondary education awaits them and all they needed to do was to successfully overcome the BECE hurdle.



“I just want to encourage you that there is a brighter future ahead of you.

The President of the Republic has created the free senior high school programme and this is the greatest opportunity presented to your generation,” he said.



“I pray for you and I seek God’s guidance and wisdom for you throughout the exams and I just want you to know that as Minister of Education, you have my support,” he assured them.



Mr. Michael Nana Ampong, Managing Editor of the Academic Diary, said the exercise was the magazine’s little contribution towards the education of the younger generation.



He said as an educational magazine they had a role to play to complement efforts by the government to improve the standard of education in the country.



He said management was considering extending the exercise to more districts in the coming years and called for partnership from corporate bodies and other stakeholders in education to reach out to more students.