Ministerial vetting: Akyem royals, NPP gurus turn up to support Bryan Acheampong

Some Royals at Bryan Acheampong's vetting

Bryan Acheampong, the minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, has appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament to be vetted for the new role, on Monday, February 2023.

Bryan Acheampong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, appears to have the support of the traditional rulers from his home region;the Eastern Region, as they have trooped in their numbers to his vetting to show their support.



GhanaWeb’s team at Parliament captured the royals in their colourful Kente clothing joining the minister-designate as he goes through the vetting process.



Also present is the wife of the Abetifi MP and some leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) including the National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B).



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed the minority caucus in Parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees appointed by the president.



According to the party, the caucus should rather push for a reduction in the size of government to reduce the needless drain on scarce public resources.



In a press statement, the NDC added that the most important thing for the government to do right now amid haircuts is a reduction of the size of the government.

