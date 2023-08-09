Ministers, others following Bawumia are doing so because of appointments – Alan boy

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

A member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team has criticised ministers and appointees who are accompanying Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign visits.

Kwasi Korang argued that it was not wrong for appointees to support the Vice President.



But it was not good for them to abandon their duties and follow the Vice President around.



He claimed that these appointments are only interested in their own selfish and personal interests.



He suggested that the ministers and CEOs who have declared for the Vice President are eager to be named ministers and CEOs.



“The Ministers and CEOs who are following him around do so for appointments.” They know the man doesn’t have a team, so following him around and endorsing him may gain them appointments. You have had the opportunity to serve under Akufo-Addo, but you want to be appointed again out of greed and selfishness, which is why they are following Dr. Bawumia. It is only for their own self-interest.”



He also believes it is insufficient for President Akufo-Addo to publicly state that he does not support any particular presidential candidate in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.

He asked the president to go beyond public statements and take strict action against his ministers and other appointees who have declared their support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



"Because he is the President, we believe what he says or wants to say. But it shouldn’t stop there. It is encouraging that the president has stated that he does not support any of the candidates. However, this should not be the end of the matter. There is something wrong that he needs to address. He [the President] claims not to support anyone, but ministers and state officials have declared their support for Bawumia.



These CEOs and ministers have abandoned their official responsibilities to campaign for Bawumia, while the president has remained silent. If that happens, people will assume you have approved of what they are doing.”



"Why should a CEO of a state company abandon his or her duties to follow Dr Bawumia around and campaign for him, while the president refuses to speak about it?” he queried. This is something the president must address, and if he does, we will accept his public pronouncement as candid; otherwise, we will treat his remarks with the contempt they deserve”.



We have no objections if they back Bawumia. But we are opposed to them using productive hours to campaign for him.”