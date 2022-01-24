Ministries, 5 other electoral areas cited for sanitation breaches

Sanitation bins to promote cleanliness in vicinities

Source: GNA

The Environmental Health Unit of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has served 159 notices to six electoral areas in the Municipality for various sanitation offenses.

The notices come ahead of the official roll-out of the Assembly’s “Operation Clean Your Frontage,” campaign.



The electoral areas cited for breaches of the Assembly’s sanitation laws are: Ministries Electoral Area, Adabraka Electoral Area, Osu Alata Electoral Area, Adabraka Official Town Electoral area, Osu Kikanwe, and Ring Road Central.



The offenses are: littered surroundings, poor refuse storage and choked drains.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday, Mr. Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Korle Klottey Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said:



“The offenders will be prosecuted.”

The MCE said the Assembly had engaged and sensitised the people for months and would not relent in the operationalisation of the campaign “to keep the frontages, surroundings and communities clean.”



“Operation Clean Your Frontage has come to stay. We have not stopped the once in a month Saturday cleaning, but it was not enough, this needs to be done and we are doing it daily.



“Since September last year, we started every Wednesday clean up. It will continue to help us keep our Municipality clean.”



The MCE encouraged the constituents to uphold the policy and make it part of their normal activities, stating the readiness of the Assembly to take care of public places like lorry terminals and market centres and called for support from all.



“Apart from other logistics the RCC [Regional Coordinating Council] has provided, the Assembly has purchased a Leyland truck to aid work, reflectors, cleaning materials and documentation are all available for a successful campaign,” he said.

Scheduled to be rolled out on February 1, 2022, “Operation Clean Your Frontage” was launched by the Government in October last year.



It is expected to deploy between 5,000 and 10,000 members of a task force to enforce sanitation by-laws.



The campaign is to make it obligatory for all individuals and corporates to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their immediate surroundings.







The by-laws have been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the lawful implementation of the initiative.