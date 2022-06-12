Ministry is working to stop exploitation of natural resources - Cecilia Dapaah

File Photo: A group of miners

Source: GNA

Madam Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources has said the Ministry and regulatory bodies are working to ensure responsible mining, management of waste and exploitation of natural resources.

The Minister made the remark in a statement read on her behalf by Dr Clifford Braimah, the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited when the Water Resources Commission (WRC) undertook a tree planting exercise at the Weija Dam Site as part of the celebration of this year’s Green Ghana Day on Friday.



She said the country had set for itself the target of planting 20 million trees, which was the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the climate change crisis of frequent flooding and continuous rising temperatures in Ghana.



Madam Dapaah said the WRC with the support of the World Bank was developing Buffer Zone Regulations (Legislative Instrument) to strengthen the regulatory processes of watersheds in Ghana whilst a Water Resources Pollution Preventing and Control Regulation was also underway.



She said the Weija Water Works was established in 1928, which was hitherto a quarry site, and was redeemed by the joint efforts of the WRC, Ghana Water Company Limited and the Ministry of National Security.



“We must bear in mind that the State compulsorily acquired this important buffer zone to conserve the water resources that serves as the source of water for over five million people within the Greater Accra and Central Regions.

“We are aware of the impunity of some stakeholders in encroachment and water pollution activities in the Weija Dam Acquisition area. We have sent notices of warnings and even engaged the services of security personnel to patrol this place,” the Minister stated.



Madam Dapaah urged the public to develop the habit of planting trees to keep the environment green, preserve water bodies and enhance lives.



“Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 per cent of the world’s biodiversity. Globally, forests also provide jobs to over 1.6 billion people, provide food and medicines,” she stated.



Naa Amakuma Otuobom II, the Queen mother of Weija entreated the people of the area to support the Government in the tree planting exercise to keep the environment green for the benefit of all and to protect the Weija Dam.



Mr Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, the Municipal Chief Executive for Weija-Gbawe asked the residents to change their attitude towards cutting down trees otherwise the efforts by the government of replenishing the environment to become green would be meaningless.

“We should all ensure to protect the natural resources given to us by God for us to live in peace.



"We should just look at the rains, the mud that cover our roads … all of these are as a result of our negative attitude of winning sand and cutting trees at unauthorised places,” he stated.



“The government has taken it upon itself for us to change our attitude to preserve the nature or what God has created so that the future generation would have a better place to live.



"I would like to plead with you that today’s activity should not be a nine-day wonder. Anywhere you find a space, plant a tree and nurture it to grow to help our children in future,” he said.