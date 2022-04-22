Ministry of Education explains processes involved in school placement exercise

Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Ernest Akosah

Ernest Akosah, Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, has explained the procedures and processes involved in the school placement system. He indicated the entire process with the school placement system has been thoroughly conducted.

Some parents and guardians of students who participated in the final exams (BECE) have registered their displeasure at the placement system.



Most believe the electronic system has been unfair to their wards since they were not posted to their schools of choice, despite having impressive grades. Others have also shared they would prefer the old system of school placement selection to continue with the electronic process.



In an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun on Happy98.9 FM, the sector ministry’s spokesperson explained that there are three significant procedures involved in the school placements for students.



“We have three processes each used to complete the students’ placement to their preferred choices. This time around, we allowed students to choose six schools. The last selection of your school should be within your locality so that if you don’t get any of your chosen schools, you would at least be posted to a school closer to you,” he said.



According to him, there is an automatic placement for some schools, the manual placement, and the self-placement modules.

He explained that “some schools require a specific number of students, whilst others are apportioned 5% of students. The last attempt for students who have not yet been posted was the self-placements modules.”



“We have automatic placements where some schools declare the number of students they want. Let’s say 1500 before we come to the course specifics like 350 places for students who want to study General Arts, General Science 25 in the order.



"At the end of the day, if the number of students who chose to study Science in a particular school was about 250 and all had grade 6, we look at the aggregate. The totality of your marks for the various subjects is added together. We look at the core subjects (Maths, Science, English, and Social Studies) before any other two electives. So many could get an aggregate of 7 but won’t be posted to their preferred choices because they may choose a course like Science. Others could be placed with lower grades and still be placed because of the course they chose,” he added.



Watch an episode of The Lowdown below:



