Ministry of Foreign Affairs and LECIAD hold lecture on Ghana’s tenure at UNSC

Ambassador Kwabena Osei-Danquah

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) will on Wednesday April 27, 2022, hold a public lecture on Ghana’s tenure at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The lecture will be held at the LECIAD Auditorium, the University of Ghana at 3 PM on the theme “Collective Security in a Changing Global World Order: An Overview of Ghana’s Tenure at the UN Security Council, 2022-2023”



The Speaker is the Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kwabena Osei-Danquah. A seasoned career diplomat, Mr. Osei-Danquah was Chef de Cabinet to the President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.



Ghana was elected to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in June 2021 to serve a two-year term from January 2022 to December 2023.

Ghana will assume the presidency of the Security Council in November, this year.



This will be the fourth time Ghana is sitting on the Council, the only arm of the UN with the authority to issue binding resolutions on member states. Ghana’s last tenure was in 2006-2007 when President Akufo-Addo was Foreign Minister.



The programme will be chaired by Chief Executive Officer of the John Agyekum Kuffour Foundation, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah.