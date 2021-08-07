Ministry of Health defends Kwaku Agyemang-Manu in the procurement of Sputnik V vaccine

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum

• Ministry of Health has defended the Minister of Health

• The ministry said Agyemang-Manu didn’t know about payment for vaccine prior to the committee meeting



• The minister had denied knowledge of the payment when he appeared before the committee



The Ministry of Health has defended Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the sector minister over the payment of US$2,850,000 to Messrs Al Maktoum, in the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine.



Alhaji Inua Yusif, Head of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Health, wrote in a letter dated August 3 and addressed to the nine-member ad-hoc committee that:



“Subsequent to the last appearance of the Honourable Minister for Health with his technical team before your Honourable Committee, some new information has come to the notice of the Ministry of Health that, some funds have been transferred by the Government of Ghana to the Private Office of H. H. Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum in respect of the Agreement for the supply of Sputnik V Vaccine.”

The health minister when he appeared before the committee probing the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine denied knowledge of the payment made to the intermediaries the ministry dealt with.



He explained to the committee that, he dealt with the intermediary called Sheikh Al Maktoum to purchase 3.4 million doses of the vaccine, because of the dire situation of the country at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that “to the best of my knowledge, we haven’t done any payment.”



But the committee established that the government of Ghana had paid US $2,850,000 of US $5,700,000 in the controversial Sputnik vaccine deal.



Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has been subsequently asked by the committee to take steps to recover the US $2,850,000, being the cost of the Sputnik V vaccines that were proposed to be procured.



The ministry of health in their letter of defence sighted by GhanaWeb attached three documents the ministry claimed it received.

They include; a letter from the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to the Bank of Ghana in respect of an order of telegraphic transfer of funds, the Bank of Ghana foreign exchange transfer instructions and the Bank of Ghana notice of transfer of funds from the Government of Ghana to the Private Office of H. H. Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.



The health ministry further explained, “in line with clause 8.2 of the Agreement, the Ministry of Health has taken steps by requesting for the assistance of the Ministry of Finance to recover the remaining amount from the Private Office of H. H. Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, which should be the total amount paid, minus the amount due for the 20.000 doses already supplied.”







