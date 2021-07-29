Ministry of Health to recruit allied health professionals, pharmacy cadres

According to the Health Ministry, the submission of application for recruitment ends on August 9

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced to recruit Allied Health Professionals and Pharmacy Cadres who completed various public and private training institutions and wrote their licensure examination in 2019.

In a statement copied to EducationWeb.com.gh, the Ministry said the recruitment portal from Tuesday, August 3, 2021, will be opened for the Health Professionals and Pharmacy Cadres to submit applications for employment.



“Qualified applicants are required to formally apply at the Ministry’s online application portal by visiting https//hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instructions to select preferred agency under the Ministry of Health,”



According to the Health Ministry, the submission of application for recruitment at the Ministry of Health (https//hr.moh.gov.gh) portal ends on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 6:00 pm.

The 2019 Allied Health Professionals and Pharmacy Cadres the Ministry has said are to be in good standing with their respective regulators before they will be considered employment into service.



Members of the general public and eligible applicants have been urged not to pay any amount of money for the 2021 recruitment and postings. Any applicant who pays money for the process MOH says does so at his or her own risk.