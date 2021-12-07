Ministry of Information gets new buses

The buses will ensure journalists are ferried safely and comfortably to and from national assignment

Source: Peace FM

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has handed over two new 15-seater Toyota buses to facilitate the work of the ministry and its press pool.

Presenting the vehicles at the forecourt of the Ministry today December 7, 2022, the minister said the buses could not have come at a better time as it will help ease the daily hustle staff go through in getting to and from work.



“The Ministry for some time now has been working on procuring buses to see to the transportation needs of our staff. Thankfully, we have been able to secure some resources to procure these buses. So at a primary stage, we are of the view that the Ministry can start solving some of the transportation needs of its staff with these new 15-seater buses and also assist our press pool in its work.”



The buses will ensure that journalists are ferried safely and comfortably to and from national assignments.



He expressed gratitude to the Directors of the Ministry for their speedy execution of tasks associated with the procurement of the buses and urged the Transport Unit of the Ministry to inculcate serious maintenance regimes into their operations to enable staff to derive value for money.





The Minister also mentioned that plans are underway to procure 2 additional buses to support the work of the ministry and improve the welfare of staff and journalists.



Chief Director, Mrs Mamle Andrews on her part said the Ministry will continue with efforts to create a conducive environment for work.



