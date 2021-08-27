Ministry of Information to hold partners’ conference on media development

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information will on Monday, August 30, 2021, hold a conference with Development Partners and other stakeholders to rally support for the Ministry’s Media Support Programmes.

The government through the Ministry has introduced two media support programmes aimed at creating a conducive and safe environment for media practitioners and enhance their capacity to effectively play their role in consolidating the country’s democratic gains.



The conference seeks to rally the support of Development Partners and Stakeholders to compliment the efforts of the Government in executing these media support initiatives.

The programme comes off at the Alisa Swiss Spirit Hotel, North Ridge on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 11:00am.



The conference will be telecasted live on Ghana Television and also be streamed live on the Ministry of Information Facebook page.