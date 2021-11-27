Ministry of Lands PRO bags PRO of the Year award

Otabil receiving his award from the Deputy Minister of Information

The Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Abraham Otabil has been adjudged the overall best Public Relations Officer at the just ended Second Public Relations Officer's Review Meeting and Awards Ceremony, held at the Ministry of Health Auditorium on Friday, 26th November, 2021.

Out of a total of 6 nominees who were selected from the Ministries of Health, Communication and Digitisation, Trade and Industry, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Lands and Natural Resources and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Otabil emerged as the winner of the Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (KON) Public Relations Excellence Awards 2021.



Mr. Otabil who is an Associate member of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana(IPR) took home this award for his outstanding and examplary performance in his field of work as the PRO of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry during the year under review and also having the highest number of entries of reports on the Bonsu platform, a digitised report entry platform for government PROs.



This year's edition of the KON PR Excellence Awards also had a category for the Best Assistant Public Relations Officer of which Mr. Otabil's abled assistant, Madam Michelle Fafa Agbenortor was a nominee.



In his remarks of appreciation, Mr. Abraham Otabil extended his profound gratitude to the organisers of the programme, the Information Services Department and the Ministry of Information, particularly to the Minister for Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for single handedly funding such an award.

He expressed his outmost appreciation to his Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor and the entire Ministry for creating the opportunity to bring his talents and professionalism to bear.



He also thanked the Head of Public Relations Coordinating Division ( PRCD), Mrs. Ethel Cudjoe Amissah and her staff for all the efforts to make the government PR machinery a better one.



The programme which was organised by the Information Services Department under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, was to assess the work of PROs in the various Ministries, Department and Agencies ( MDAs) of government and also to take stock of the year 2021.



The review meeting which was in three sessions saw presentations from the Deputy Minister for Information, Hon. Fatimatu Abubakar, The Chief Director of the Information Ministry, Mrs. Mamle Andrews, The Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mr. Yaw Patrick Nimoh, The Acting Director of the ISD, Mr. David Owusu Amoah, The Head of PRCD, Mrs. Ethel Codjoe Amissah and The Head of Rights to Information, Mrs. Winnifred Nafisa Mahama.