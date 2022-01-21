Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource to probe Apiate explosion

Samuel Abu Jinapor

17 persons have died in the explosion

57 casualties were sent to the hospital



The accident occurred when a motorcycle rider rode under the track



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has hinted at investigating the circumstances leading to the huge explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



According to Ministry, “this is in line with the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012 (L.I.2177).”



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the Ministry noted, “the investigation will among others help government to determine whether the regulations covering transportation of explosives were complied with and also what led to the unfortunate tragedy.



“Government is determined as indicated by the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assist a ‘return to a situation of normalcy for residents’ as quickly as practicable,” the statement concluded.

Preliminary investigation has established that a truck transporting mining explosives from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.



“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway. An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.



“Reinforcement of resources and personnel have been deployed to effectively handle the incident. We continue to urge the public to remain calm as we manage the situation. Further updates regarding the emergency evacuation of the injured will be communicated in due course,” a statement said.