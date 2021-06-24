Ministry of Lands signs MoU with French Embassy to implement EconoBio project

Samuel Jinapor (middle) flanked by the French Ambassador and an official of the Embassy

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the French Embassy to ensure the effective implementation of the second phase of the EconoBio project which is targeted at protecting Ghana’s forest cover and biodiversity.



At a short event held on Thursday, the sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor welcomed the EconoBio project, describing it as a major step in the government’s drive to protect the country’s forest cover and biodiversity.



John Jinapor commended the French Embassy for the initiative which he is convinced will not only help protect the environment but also create employment opportunities in the beneficiary communities.



Samuel Abu Jinapor enumerated some interventions embarked on by the Akufo-Addo administration to thwart the degradation of Ghana’s forest cover.

He promised the French Embassy of government’s unflinching support and noted that the project is in line with government’s ‘and Landscape Restoration Master Plan and the Forest and Wildlife Policy.”



“Project we launch today, is another important intervention to protect our forests and biodiversity, while at the same time improving the lives and livelihoods of our people. It combines community development, small industrialization and biodiversity conservation to increase income and preserve natural resources. This clearly aligns with our Forest and Landscape Restoration Master Plan and the Forest and Wildlife Policy.



“I am happy to learn, that one of the focus areas of the Project will be the Community Resource Management Areas (CREMAs) concept, being implemented under the Ghana Forest Investment Programme, to enhance the capacity of the local communities to manage their natural resources. It is my hope that the lessons learnt from the implementation of this concept in the Western and Western North Regions, will guide us moving forward” he said.



The Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Damongo was elated that his constituency is going to benefit from the project.



“Your Excellency, I must add, that I am excited that the good and dignified people of my own constituency of Damongo, are going to benefit from this important intervention. I will encourage the youth and women in particular, in the selected areas, to take active part in this Project and I pledge my full support and that of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, to its successful implementation”.





The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie AVE on her part said “the project will give them economic activities so that they will be active in the protection of their own biodiversity and environment. The idea is of the second phase is to build-up and scale up on what we’ve done. We are going to work around four protective areas. The Mole National Park, Atewa Rainforest, Western Wildlife corridor and Ankasa Forest Reserve.” .



EconoBio is an initiative by the French Embassy which seeks the “development of green value chains for the benefit of local populations living on the outskirts of biodiversity-rich areas, with the support of the private sector and civil society”.



The project thrives on the fusion of environment-friendly methods and economic activities which further the course of protecting the environment.



