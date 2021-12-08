Ministry on course with implementation of 'One Constituency, One Astro Turf' policy

Astro Turf

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is on course with the implementation of the “One Constituency, One Astro Turf” Policy to ensure all constituencies are equipped with the sports facility.

Mr Mustapha Yussif, the Minister of Youth and Sport, said that was to improve youth development through sports and entrepreneurship training to encourage them to contribute to national development.



He said the “One Constituency, One Astro Turf” Policy (artificial football pitches), was to ensure that every constituency in the country had modern pitches to develop the potentials of the youth.



Answering questions on the floor of Parliament, Mr Yussif said the Ministry, in collaboration with institutions such as the Middle Belt Development Authority, the Zongo Development Fund, the Ghana National Gas Company, the Coastal Development Authority and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), had constructed Astro Turfs in some parts of the country.



Responding to a question by Mr Suhuyini Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, on how many Astro Turf pitches the Ministry had constructed or facilitated, at what cost, and at which locations, the Mr Yussif said the Ministry, through the National Youth Authority (NYA), initiated the construction of two Astro Turfs with ancillary facilities at Tuba in the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region and in Mampongteng in the Kwabere East in the Ashanti Region.

He urged the MPs to collaborate with the Youth and Sports Ministry to ensure that their constituencies got their share of the Astro Turfs.



As regards a question from Mr Kofi Arko Nokoe, the Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira on when the Axim Sports Complex would be completed, the Minister said the Youth Resource Centre at Axim in the Western Region was 90 per cent complete.



He noted that the Ministry was awaiting funds to complete the projects.



He said the purpose of the Centre was to equip the youth in the constituency with appropriate skills to contribute their quota to national development.