Minority E-Levy injunction application exercise in futility – Majority

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu1212121.jpeg Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority leader of Parliament

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The majority in parliament has rubbished an attempt by 3 minority MPs to place an injunction on the implementation of E-Levy on May 1.

The MPs have filed an application at the Supreme Court for an injunction on the implementation of the levy pending the hearing of a substantive case challenging the constitutionality of passage of the E-Levy.

Addressing the media in parliament majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described the move by the NDC MPs as dangerous since there are internal parliamentary processes they could’ve resorted to.

The Suame MP however categorically stated the levy will be implemented as announced.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further took a swipe at the Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak for filing a motion of rescission against the speaker’s referral of 3 majority MPs to the privileges committee over absenteeism.

According to the Suame MP, the speaker was right in referring the petition against the said MPs to the privileges committee.

