0
Menu
News

Minority Leader demands structural audit on Tamale overhead bridge 

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu887.png Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament has called for a structural audit to be conducted on the Tamale overhead bridge to ensure value for money.

Mr Iddrisu, who is also a Member of Parliament for Tamale South, said, this would also ensure that the bridge served its intended purpose, which was to improve traffic flow in the central business area of the Tamale Metropolis. 

He, therefore, called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Department of Urban Roads and the supervisory consultant on the project to ensure that such an audit was undertaken.

Mr Iddrisu made the call when he addressed journalists in Tamale on what he described as, "The people's concerns over the Tamale overhead bridge project".

Construction works on the Tamale overhead bridge began in April 2019, and formed part of the Synohydro deal to enhance traffic flow in the Tamale Metropolis.

According to Mr Iddrisu, the people's concerns about the project included the fact that the roundabout at the central mosque intersection was so wide thereby narrowing the road around the intersection, which would adversely affect free movement of vehicles, especially heavy-duty trucks.

He also added that the positioning of the roundabout would not encourage free vehicular movement and would instead compound the traffic situation in the Metropolis.

Mr Iddrisu called for the demolition of some structures along the project to enhance its expansion, saying, "All the structures along the project should have been demolished and compensated for to pave way for quality execution of the project."

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police arrest Akontombra DCE over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE
Ama Dokua justifies why she left her less than one-week-old baby to vote for E-Levy
Kofi Amoabeng attends final prayer event for Mzbel's late father
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Why Apostle Kwadwo Safo handed over his businesses, church to his fifth son
Kojo Antwi ventures into oil marketing business
91% of Ghanaians don’t support E-Levy – Prof Abdulai