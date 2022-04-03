'Minority MPs are the most disappointing group I have ever seen in the world' – Captain Smart

Vociferous journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart)

Captain Smart lays into minority MPs

NDC MPs walked out for E-Levy bill to be passed – Captain Smart



NDC will not cancel E-Levy when they come to power – Captain Smart



Vociferous journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart), has expressed his disappointment at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs (Members of Parliaments) for the walkout they staged during the passage of the E-Levy bill.



In an Onua TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Captain Smart indicated that the minority MPs' walkout during the passage of the levy made things easy for the majority to pass it.



Smart said that the NDC members knew that if they stayed in the house the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin would have no choice but to call for secret voting on the E-Levy which will mean that there was a possibility of the bill not being passed since one of the majority MPs is sick.



“Minority Members of Parliament you have created this problem. NDC MPs, you are the most disappointing thing I have ever seen in this world… the NDC MPs said they will vote against the Levy so why did they leave parliament. Mr speaker we don’t support it then you leave Parliament?” he questioned.

The journalist said that the posture of the NDC MPs showed that they are not willing to hold the government accountable and also indicates the fact that the NDC will not cancel the E-Levy should they come to power.



“Ghanaians, let me tell you the truth, this NPP government led by Nana Addo is lost in a treeless forest … this government will come and tell you that we are lost in a forest but when you go and see it for yourself you will see that they are lost in a desert.



“… the best way to catch any government, saying they are lost in a forest while they are in a desert, is the opposition. The best way to do that is to have a formidable opposition. But yesterday (during the passage of the E-Levy) the NDC showed that even when they come to power, they will never cancel the E-Levy,” he said in Twi.



Captain smart added that “both the NDC and the NPP are political garbage… Ghanaian youth if you are following the NPP you are a fool, if you are following the NDC you are a fool because these people have no plans to shape, or reshape your lives.”



Watch video of Captain Smart's comments below:



