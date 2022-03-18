Minority MPs block another €20m facility over lack of quorum

Ghana's parliament

Minority cites Supreme court ruling to block loan approval in Parliament

Minority ‘arrest’ loan approval twice this week



Lack of quorum affects loan approval in Parliament



Parliament has for the second time this week, failed to approve another loan between the government of Ghana and the Federal Republic of Germany which was put before the House.



This was due to lack of quorum for decision making.



It comes after some members of the minority raised issues of quorum under articles 102 and 104 of the 1992 constitution in line with the Supreme Court ruling.



These concerns were raised after the Chairman of the Finance Committee, Kwaku Kwarteng, presented the committee’s report on the facility.

The NDC MPs who based their argument by the Supreme Court ruling indicated that the House as at the time the loan was being considered, did not meet the threshold of half of all MPs for decision making hence the need for it to be put on hold.



After listening to the arguments and counter-arguments, the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who was presiding over proceedings adjourned sitting to Friday.



The loan facility was to finance the Green Credit Line under the Reform and Investment Partnership between the two countries is expected to help cut down on carbon emissions.



Meanwhile, this is the second time this week that the NDC MPs have arrested a motion put before the House for consideration.



On Tuesday, the minority scuttled the approval of over 38 Million Euros loan agreement between Ghana and Deutsche bank of Frankfurt for the construction of 40-bed District Hospitals in three constituencies.



Citing the Supreme Court judgment on the difference between quorum for commencement of business and quorum for decision making, the Minority leader arrested the motion moved by Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah for rescission of a loan facility with the Czech Republic approved in November 2020 for the same projects.

He argued that the house did not have the required numbers for a decision to be taken based on interpretation of articles 102 and 104 by the Supreme Court which gave deputy speakers voting rights.



“Mr. Speaker, we are all in this country, the Supreme Court has ruled and provided a dichotomy between a debating quorum or a decision quorum and voting quorum pursuant to Article 102 and 104 of the Constitution," Haruna Iddrisu said.



“Looking at the composition of this Parliament, Mr. Speaker I’m not sure we will be in Contempt of the Supreme Court if we proceed to put a question when we do not have a voting quorum.



"As it required in Article 104 and the ruling of the Judges of the Supreme Court, we are no longer masters of our procedures by that ruling,” he added.



The loan facility was to see the construction of 40-bed hospitals in Ayensuano, Effiduase, and Offinso as well as the completion and equipping of Old Tafo maternity and Kumasi South maternity blocks.