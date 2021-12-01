Minority MPs make return to Parliament

Majority MPs approves 2022 budget

Minority prepares itself for “interesting times ahead”



Parliament reconvenes today



The minority Members of Parliament have today Wednesday, December 1, 2021, joined their counterparts on the majority side to continue with yesterday’s parliamentary business.



The Minority caucus yesterday Tuesday, November 30, 2021, boycotted the sitting.



With the majority side who were present proceeding to overturn the rejection of the 2022 budget statement and subsequently approving it.



The minority through its leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has moved a motion on the floor of the House to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget by the majority MPs.

“Therefore Mr. Speaker [Joseph Osei Owusu], I am calling for a rescission of that decision of yesterday” he said



Premising his argument on Article 104 of the constitution, Minority Chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak said the speaker cannot participate in the decision making process whiles he assumes the Speakership position.



"Mr. Speaker you can't eat your cake and have it" he fired.



Meanwhile, the majority in holding a contrary view argue that the first deputy speaker is the MP for Bekwai thus has to represent his constituency.



