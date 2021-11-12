Minority, Majority MPs in near brawl over tidal waves conversation

Stephen Amoah and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor nearly had a brawl in parliament

• Calls have been made for the construction of a sea defence wall along the coast of the Volta region

• Hundreds of residents were cut off after tidal waves swept through their communities



• MPs have been divided on the decision for a defence wall



Two Members of Parliament, one from each side of the Minority and the Majority in parliament, were in a near brawl on Friday, November 12, 2021.



Dr. Stephen Amoah and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MPs for Nhyiaeso and South Dayi, clashed at the foyer of parliament in what, as a video shows, was a tense atmosphere.



The video, made available by Starr103.5FM on Twitter, shows the MPs' visibly anger about what is believed to have been their disagreements on the tidal waves disaster happening along the coasts of the Volta region.

The MPs started by exchanging words, even as some other colleagues of theirs made attempts to restrain one of them.



It is reported that both MPs traded insults.



