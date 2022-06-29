Minority blows alarm on cost of transporting Ameri power plant to Kumasi

Ameri Power plant will be moved from Takoradi to Kumasi

The Minority in Parliament has raised an alarm over the government’s decision to transfer the famous Ameri Power plant from Takoradi in the Western Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region at a cost of $35million.

The Minority led by the Ranking on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Abu Jinapor raised this concern.



The Ranking Member raised the concern in an interview with the Parliamentary Press Corp on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.



He raised the Minority’s objections to the Government’s attempt to transfer the plants through some private entities suspected to be cronies of the Nana Akufo-Addo government instead of the original plan to hand over the plant to the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Mr Jinapor further raised alarm about the proposals by the government to increase electricity tariffs.



This according to him, will worsen the already worrying economic conditions of the ordinary Ghanaian.



The Minority is accordingly calling on Civil Society Organizations and all well-meaning Ghanaians to mount pressure on the government to halt such decisions.