Minority boycotts Adjei Mensah’s vetting over Techiman South polls

Some Minority MPs in Parliament

Members of the Minority on the Appointments Committee of Parliament have boycotted the vetting of Techiman South MP, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.

Mr Adjei Mensah is being vetted for the position of Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.



The action of the minority follows the party’s refusal to recognize him as a legitimately elected member of Parliament given the violence that characterized the collation of results in the constituency during the 2020 polls.



The party is in court challenging the outcome of the parliamentary elections. The party following the last hearing of the matter at a Wenchi court has said it will proceed to the Appeals Court to seek leave to amend their original suit.

The party maintains it won the parliamentary contest in the constituency but was cheated out of victory during the collation of results which characterized by violence. Some voters who had converged at the collation centre to witness counting died after live bullets were used by the military in an attempt to restore order.



Among other reliefs, the petitioner is seeking an order from the court directed at the EC to collate the results of all the polling stations in Techiman South and also for the EC to publicly declare him as the winner of the 2020 parliamentary election in the constituency.