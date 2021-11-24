Minority calls for complete investigation into COVID-19 expenditure

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, ranking member of the select committee on health

Major hospitals struggling with oxygen, says minority

Minority says uncompleted hospital projects have been left out in 2022 budget



Parliament commences debate on 2022 budget



Ranking Member of the Health Committee is calling for an investigation into the COVID-19 expenditure as some major hospital facilities are still struggling with oxygen.



He says the minority will force the Health Minister to give details of monies spent from the COVID-19 fund.



Speaking on the floor of parliament during the 2022 budget debate he said “…Mr Speaker, Health care workers have not been paid till now, go to Korle Bu, irregular supply of oxygen, where did this money go. That is why I agree there must be a whole investigation into the entire expenditure of COVID. Let me serve notice that during the estimate at the committee level we will insist on the details of the COVID expenditure.”



Adding to the debate, he questioned why the budget failed to capture the progress of some uncompleted projects.

“…. Have you given the contractors money to go back to site especially that of the Abetifi hospital. Is it not causing financial loss to the state? I think we should compel the Executive to demonstrate sources of funding to some of these projects to complete them and operationalize them before seeking for more," he said



Members of parliament have commenced debate on the 2022 budget statement after the Minister of Finance of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta presented it to parliament, on the 17th of November 2021.



Among the policies expected to be implemented is the Electronic levy (E-levy), which involves the introduction of taxes on electronic transactions such as mobile money (momo) transactions in the country.



Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15%.



Meanwhile, the minority in parliament has vowed not to approve the 2022 budget as they claim it will worsen the plight of Ghanaians.