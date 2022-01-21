Minority calls for 'impartial enquiry' into Bogoso tragedy

John Abdulai Jinapor, Ranking Member, Mines and Energy Committee

The Minority in Parliament has demanded an enquiry into the tragic news of an explosion in Apiate, a town close to Bogoso in the Western Region in which 17 lives were lost.

According to the Minority, reports confirm that a motorcycle run into a vehicle carrying explosives resulting in the carnage leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.



“This incident is unacceptable because there are strictly laid down protocols to be followed during transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.



“It is our firm conviction that with strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols, this unfortunate incident could have been averted,” the Ranking Member, Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, said in a statement dated 21st January 2022.



He continued “the Minority is therefore calling for an impartial enquiry into this heart-wrenching accident and unfortunately loss of at least seventeen lives and destruction of several properties. This enquiry among others will prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future.”



He also called on the government to do all within its powers to support the affected people in order to ameliorate their loss adding that the Minority wish to join well-meaning Ghanaians to commiserate and share in the pain and anguish of all affected people.

Background



The Police has appealed to residents around the mining explosion site in the Bogoso area to vacate the area to nearby towns for their safety.



The incident according to sources happened Thursday afternoon.



Amateur footage of the explosion is making rounds on social media with bodies seen scattered on the floor near the accident site.



According to the Police “preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

“Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.”



The Police statement further noted “Reinforcement of resources and personnel have been deployed to effectively handle the incident.



“We continue to urge the public to remain calm as we manage the situation.



“Further updates regarding the emergency evacuation of the injured will be communicated in due course.”



