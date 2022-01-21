Minority calls for ‘independent enquiry’ into Apiate tragedy

John Jinapor, Ranking member for Energy and Mines

The Minority caucus in parliament has called for an independent enquiry into an explosion in Apiate close to Bogoso in the Western Region, which claimed lives.



According to the Minority, the accident could have been prevented as there are strictly laid down protocols to be followed during the transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.



In a statement by the Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor, he called for an impartial investigation that will prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the government has confirmed 17 people have died in the explosion at Appiatse, along the Bogoso- Bawdie road in the Western Region.



A government statement also noted 59 people were injured in the explosion.



“A total of seventeen (17) people have, sadly, been confirmed dead, and fifty-nine (59) injured persons had been rescued, bringing to seventy-six (76) the number of persons known, so far, to have been affected by the tragedy.



21st January 2022



MINORITY CALLS FOR AN INDEPENDENT ENQUIRY INTO THE BOGOSO EXPLOSION



The Minority in Parliament has received the tragic news of an explosion in Apiate, a town close to Bogoso in the Western Region in which several lives and properties were lost.



Credible reports confirm that a motorcycle ran into a vehicle carrying explosives resulting in the carnage leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.



This incident is unacceptable because there are strictly laid down protocols to be followed during [the] transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.

It is our firm conviction that with strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols, this unfortunate incident could have been averted.



The Minority is therefore calling for an impartial enquiry into this heart-wrenching accident and unfortunate loss of at least seventeen lives and destruction of several properties.



This enquiry, among others, will prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future.



We, therefore, call on the government to do all within its powers to support the affected people in order to ameliorate their loss.



The Minority wishes to join well-meaning Ghanaians to commiserate and share in the pain and anguish of all affected people.

John Abdulai Jinapor



Ranking Member, Mines and Energy Committee