Minority calls on Akufo-Addo to take urgent steps to reopen Ghana's border

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Ghana's borders remain closed since March 2020

Akufo-Addo says the borders will be opened when health experts say it is safe



Minority calls for normalcy in movement of goods and services across Ghana’s land boarders



The Minority in Parliament has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take practical steps for the reopening of Ghana’s land borders which were closed in 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.



According to Haruna Iddrisu, even though the world is not out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there should be normalcy with the movement of goods and services through the borders.



Speaking to the media in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said “…we are calling on Akufo-Addo, supported by the Health Minister and Minister for Interior to take urgent practical steps for the reopening of Ghana’s land borders to allow for free flow of persons and goods across ECOWAS and the rest of the word. Post COVID, we are not out of the woods yet but we want to see a return to normalcy with the movement of goods and services through our borders and therefore whatever proactive measures government needs to take.”



He stressed that government does not have good reasons for the continuous closure of Ghana’s land borders.

“There can be no justification for the continues closure of Ghana’s land borders, therefore, as a minority, our primary concern is to call on the president as chair of ECOWAS to do that which is needful to give meanings to the resolution he chaired for ECOWAS to pass,” Haruna said.



Ghana’s borders were closed in March 2020 on the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.



While air borders were reopened in September 2020, land borders have remained closed.



In September, 2021, Akufo-Addo stated that until health experts have ascertained that reopening of the land borders will not pose any problems, they will remain closed.



According to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, COVID-19 still poses a danger on the health of Ghanaians, thus the reopening of the borders poses a huge risk explaining that it is difficult to control human contacts.



For him, until the country is sure it has a strong control over the pandemic, the borders will remain closed.