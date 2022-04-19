1
Minority caucus runs to SC to stop implementation of E-Levy on May 1

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The minority has petitioned the Supreme Court for an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from commencing with the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) on the 1st of May 2022.

The plaintiffs are Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga.

The three have filed an earlier suit at the apex court challenging the passage of the e-Levy bill by a one-sided parliament.

They claim the number of legislators in the chamber when the bill was passed did not form a quorum as declared by the Supreme Court.

The opposition MPs want the Supreme Court to set aside the passage of the e-levy bill by the 136 Members of Parliament of the Majority Caucus present in the chamber of parliament on 29 March 2022 as unconstitutional, null, and void.

The new writ seeks to stop the commencement of the levy until the final determination of the first case of declaring the levy as null and void.

