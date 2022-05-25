4
Minority demands probe into Achimota lands sale

Haruna Iddrisu Parliament202121212 Haruna Iddrisu

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in parliament is demanding a public enquiry into the Achimota Forest controversy.

Government has through the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor assure the public the reserve is intact.

The leaked will of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie which captures parts of the reserve in his name has sparked anger among Ghanaians.

In his welcome address, Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu questioned the decision by the government to declassify the reserve through E. I 144 arguing the President does not have the legal backing to undertake such exercise.

Meanwhile, the Minister says the Achimota Lands mentioned in the last Will Sir John will not be given to the beneficiaries.

“I, as Minister for Lands & Natural Resources, have directed the Lands and Forestry Commission to deem any ownership of lands, both in the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie as void,” the Minister said in a statement Tuesday.

The Minister also said the lands will continue to be the property of the state despite the fact that the Will is being contested in court.

The Minister also reiterated details of the land acquisition cannot be found at the Lands Commission.

“Further checks at the Lands and the Forestry Commissions, the repositories of the records of the lands in question, show no record of ownership of Lands at, the Achimota Forest or the Sakumono Ramsar Site, by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie,” the statement said.

