Minority demands vetting of 4 deputy nominees again, boycotts proceedings

Parliament of Ghana

The Minority in Parliament has asked that four Deputy ministerial nominees appear before the Appointments Committee to be vetted again.

Rainbow Radio’s Parliamentary Correspondent, Philomina Kuntu Blankson, said the Minority wants the four to be vetted again before they are approved for the positions they were vetted for.



The four nominees are Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Lariba Zuewira Abudu, a Deputy Minister-Designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



The two others are Amidu Issahaku Chinnia and Diana Asonaba Dapaah who have been nominated as Deputy Ministers-Designate for Sanitation and Water Resources and Office of the Attorney-General and Justice respectively.



It is the case of the Minority that the four were vetted only by the majority Members of Parliament on the committee.

The nominees in question were vetted on Friday, June 11, 2021, in the absence of the members of the Minority who had gone to participate in the ‘Green Ghana Day’ tree planting exercise.



They boycotted the proceedings when the report on the four was presented on the floor of the house.



The four have since been approved.