Minority files 3 urgent questions to demand details of monies spent on National Cathedral

The Minority in Parliament has filed three urgent questions to compel Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance, to provide details on how much the state has spent on the National Cathedral project.



The action by the Minority follows the circulation of a letter indicating the release of the additional seed money of GH¢25 million from national coffers for the project.



Over the period, the government has indicated that the project is to be financed largely by donations from the Christian community.



Speaking to the press on Thursday, June 2, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said, “The first urgent question is about the amount of taxpayers’ funds released for the National Cathedral project thus far. The second urgent question is to ask the Minister responsible for Finance, how much of taxpayer funds have been used to pay Adjaye and Associates and other consultants working on the National Cathedral project.

“The third urgent question which stands in the name of Kwame Agbodza relates to the procurement processes because we have done our checks, and we are not convinced that the procurement law has been complied with.”



The North Tongu MP had alleged that President Akufo-Addo ordered the release of the said amount.



He noted that the decision is insensitive to the plight of ordinary Ghanaians in the face of current economic difficulties.



In a post on his social media pages, Ablakwa said: “The direction of this country is now in a precarious state that we can no longer keep quiet and accept all of this wanton dissipation of scarce resources to continue.”



The National Cathedral project was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.



The $350-million inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.