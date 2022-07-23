Minority files motion for vote of censure against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Minority wants Ken Ofori-Atta removed as Minister

Ghana heads to IMF for bailout



Not less than one-third of all the members of Parliament needed to remove Ken Ofori-Atta



The Minority caucus has commenced the vote of censure proceedings against the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



This is in accordance with Article 82 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana that states; Parliament may, by a resolution supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of Parliament, pass a vote of censure on a Minister of State.



The Minority motion has been signed by almost all the members of the caucus, making it admissible on the floor of Parliament, so that it can be moved in the House.

There have been calls for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to resign and or be sacked by the President.



This is in line with the current hardship the country is currently facing and the move for the country to go to IMF for a programme despite his comment against such.



Per article 82 of the 1992 constitution “1. Parliament may, by a resolution supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of Parliament, pass a vote of censure on a Minister of State.



2. A motion for the resolution referred to in clause (1) of this article shall not be moved in Parliament unless:



a. seven days’ notice has been given of the motion; and

b. the notice for the motion has been signed by not less than one-third of all the members of Parliament;



3. The motion shall be debated in Parliament within fourteen days after the receipt by the Speaker of the notice for the motion.



4. A Minister of State in respect of whom a vote of censure is debated under clause (3) of this article is entitled, during the debate, to be heard in his defence.



5. Where a vote of censure is passed against a Minister under this article the President may, unless the Minister resigns his office, revoke his appointment as a Minister.



6. For the avoidance of doubt, this article applies to a Deputy Minister as it applies to a Minister of State.

