Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Minority engages expert to analyse image of alleged Adwoa Safo imposter

We will soon make evidence public, MP



I wasn’t impersonated, I only looked different, Adwoa Safo



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that the minority caucus of parliament has not abandoned its investigations into allegations that Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo was impersonated during a sitting in parliament.



Ablakwa said that the minority caucus has now gathered the needed evidence which it will present at the opportune time, myjoonline.com reported



According to him, an expert was engaged to fully ascertain the identity of the person who was in parliament during the passage of the 2022 budget.



“It has not been abandoned at all. We have gathered the evidence that we set out to put together. Our evidence is ready and intact and we took a decision that the leadership of the NDC Caucus, at the right time, will put out the evidence that we have gathered.



“If it was abandoned, we wouldn’t have gone further to carry out investigations to even solicit external expertise. A lot has gone on behind the scenes but it is about timing and strategy,” Ablakwa was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



The minority caucus in parliament alleged that an individual impersonated the Dome Kwabenya MP to help the majority caucus in parliament get the needed number to pass the 2022 budget.



Adwoa Safo has however insisted that she was not impersonated, saying that she only looked different that day.



“I cannot force Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is my friend on the other side, to dress the way I want him to dress, that is an insult to womanhood so those making that noise should withdraw,” she said when the North Tongu MP alleged she had been impersonated.