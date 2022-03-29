Minority heads to court over E-Levy approval

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

The minority have stated they are heading to court over the approval of E-levy.

According to the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the House did not have the numbers to decide on the passage of the bill for which reason he believes the recent Supreme Court ruling has been violated.



According to him, the majority had less than 137 members in Parliament so they didn’t have a number to take decision.



In a press conference after they staged a walk out in the chamber for the approval of E-levy, he said they are heading to court to challenge the decision at the Supreme Court.



“The house had less than 137 in the chamber. They only proceeded in illegal business,” he said.



He added that the Supreme Court was clear in its ruling, citing Article 104(1) which the apex court referenced in their ruling in the case between Justice Abdulai versus the Supreme.

What does Article 104 say



Article 104(1) of the Constitution stipulates that, “Except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, matters in Parliament shall be determined by the votes of the majority of members present and voting, with at least half of all the members of Parliament present."



Based on this, the Minority have on three occasions arrested motions moved by the House, citing the Supreme Court judgment on the difference between quorum for commencement of business and quorum for decision-making.



The minority stated the House was without this specified numbers when a decision on E-levy was made.