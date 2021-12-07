Minority is right to accept reduction of the e-levy – Andy Kankam

Andy Kankam, Editor of the Informer Newspaper

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam, has applauded the Minority caucus of Parliament for agreeing to a reduction of the e-levy tax from 1.75% to 1%.

He believes an attempt to sabotage and render the 2022 budget void will hinder the development of the country.



He suggested the budget needed to be approved at all cost but certain critical aspects in the budget had to be reasonably deliberated on by Members of Parliament (MP), rather than power showboating and playing party politics.



During the Editor’s Take edition on the Happy Morning Show, he told Samuel Eshun, “It shouldn’t be lost on us that, any attempt to sabotage and render our budget statement and financial policies of the government for the year 2022 next year void, would mean government business would come to a halt. That is why most of us from day one side with the Minority when they signaled red flags on some financial statements in the budget and pleaded for a consensus while the other side displayed sheer arrogance and ignored the opinion of others. We’ve all been taught that the key factor for policy formulation is stakeholder engagement and needful assessment. That is why I’ve always maintained that the scrapping of the toll booths was very unnecessary and a knee-jerk reaction.”



He again echoed that the processes and events that led to the final decision of the approval of the budget betray the honor and integrity of the country.

Mr. Kankam advised leaders of the country to welcome opinions and criticisms from the Minority and other opposition leaders to promote consensus and cohesion in the Parliament.



“You only notice some MPs only when there’s a disagreement and conflict on the floor of Parliament, then they’ll decide to assume the violent posture. To the extent that people were moving to destroy the authority of the very house, they belong to. It’s sad because they serve as role models to the entire country. I think that when there is a disagreement, it’s not about violence but about maturity, dialoguing and reaching a consensus so that you proceed with the business of the house. All that we want is for our MPs to show leadership, build consensus, engage more so that together we build a better Ghana,” he added.



However, the Minority side has issued a statement to indicate their disapproval of the reduction of the rate on e-levy to 1% which contradicts the words of its leader Haruna Iddrisu who announced that, the Minority side has agreed for the e-levy to be reduced.



