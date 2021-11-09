Minority move to investigate Agenda 111 project

Agenda 111 is President Akufo-Addo's health infrastructure initiative

The Minority in Parliament has called for the establishment of a parliamentary committee to investigate the Agenda 111 project which was introduced by the government to build 111 hospitals across the country.

They want to know whether “the construction of hospital projects under agenda 111 complied with the Public Procurement Act 2003 (Act 663) and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



They also want to “investigate the circumstances leading to the award of the contracts under the Agenda 111 hospital projects from the presidency.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described Agenda 111 as the nation’s biggest ever investment in the health sector.



He said he was happy that this project was taking place during his tenure.



Delivering a speech during the sod cutting in the Ashanti region on Tuesday, August 17, he said “I am glad that the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare is being made . We have met this morning because of the ravages of Covid-19 which have affected every country on the planet.

“For us in Ghana not only has the pandemic disrupted our daily lives, but it has also exposed the deficiencies with our healthcare system because of the years of under-investment and neglect.”



Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said during the event that the surest way for the government to improve the healthcare delivery of the people was to provide infrastructure.



To that end, he said the government was committed to providing the needed health infrastructure.



He said “As you know, a healthy people guarantee a healthy nation, and government being mindful of this fact has proved to show to the people its commitment to improving the health status of all residents in the country.



“The surest way to improve the healthcare system is through providing new infrastructure or improving just existing ones across the length and breadth of the country.”