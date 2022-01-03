Minority must be objective on the e-levy debate and pass it - NPP's Abdul Samed

Government Spokesperson, Abdul El Samed

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

Government Spokesperson and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Communication team, Hon. Abdul El Samed insists that the passage of the e-levy bill would positively affect the development agenda of the Akufo-Addo led government and call on all Ghanaians to support it.

He stressed that the government has well thought through the levy and is optimistic that would help widen the tax net to get the needed finance for the many development projects and policies laid down to improve the lives of Ghanaians.



In an interview with Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma on Bryt FM news, the Government Spokesperson also pleaded with the minority to be objective in their submissions on the issue and help in the passage of the levy devoid of their political affiliation.



Even though the 2022 budget statement has been approved and started operation, the controversial e-levy is yet to have approval from the House as both sides are not in line as to the percentage rate.

The minority is proposing a reduction to about 1% but the majority on the other hand insists maintaining the initial 1.75% would be the best way to help in the development of the country.



Hon. Abdul El Samed emphasised that the government has achieved a lot in terms of all sectors of the economy since its assumption into office in 2017 and therefore needs the support of all to be able to accomplish all the well thought policies of the government.



"I wish all Ghanaians a Happy New Year and also ask them to support the e-levy to help develop the country we all desire to have," he added.