Minority questions absence of E-levy bill in business statement for next week

The minority in parliament has questioned the absence of the Electronic Transactions Levy Bill from the business statement for next week.

Deputy majority leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin in presenting the business statement mentioned the appropriation bill will be presented next week.



The Effutu MP was however silent on the E-Levy bill which caught the attention of both Banda MP and deputy minority whip Ibrahim Ahmed and deputy minority leader James Klutse Avedzi.

The Banda MP warned the House rises next week Friday, therefore it would not entertain any last-minute presentation of the bill ostensibly to prevent the House from adequate scrutiny.



Deputy majority leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin however explained the finance minister is still undertaking consultations and that he will lay the bill before the House as soon as practicable.