Minority raises issues against ¢250 fee for GhanaCard; assures to push for mass registration

Sam George

The Minority side of the Communication Committee says it will push for a return to the mass registration of persons seeking to obtain the GhanaCard.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Ken Attafuah will be appearing before parliament on Wednesday, February 23 to answer questions on challenges facing the system.



Deputy Ranking member of the committee and Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George says a premium charge of ¢250 by the NIA is also unjust



“Two Hundred and Fifty Cedis is somebody’s whole salary and so for you ask someone to pay 250 cedis to just have a card, I can understand their pain,” he told journalists on Tuesday, February 22.

He added “I am sure from tomorrow hopefully you will see the benefits of this engagement. We want to assure you that we will continue to work in your best interest from Parliament.”



Meanwhile, huge numbers are still being recorded as operations of the five newly-opened centres for the registration enter day 2.



Although 168 applicants were successfully captured on day one on Monday, February 21 at the Accra sports stadium, NIA officials maintained that 400 can be captured with good internet connectivity.