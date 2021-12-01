Minority’s biggest ‘beefs’ with Majority after budget approval

File Photo

Majority MPs approve 2022 budget statement

Minority prepares itself for “interesting times ahead”



Parliament reconvenes today



An all majority side on the floor of parliament on Tuesday November 30, 2021 approved the 2022 budget statement and economic policy, having earlier overturned the rejection of same on Friday November 26, 2021.



The sitting on Tuesday was highly anticipated as it promised to be a showdown between minority Members of Parliament (MPs) and Majority MPs based on their respective stances on whether or not the 2022 budget had been rejected.





However, the minority were nowhere in sight on the floor of the chamber at the time proceedings had begun, leading to the eventual approval of the budget statement by the all majority side.



The leader of the minority group, Haruna Iddrisu, post the approval, addressed the press on what they make of happenings on the floor of parliament.



In his speech, he mentioned the minority’s position on the actions taken by majority and why they will appeal for an overturn of their decision to approve the budget.



Among the things he said were these which have been highlighted by GhanaWeb in this piece:



Unconstitutionality of Budget approval:

Referencing what the majority said about the rejection of the budget by an all minority side on Friday November 26, 2021, Haruna Iddrisu said what the majority had also done to approve the budget was not in tandem with the Constitution.



“Therefore, if they claim that they respect the Constitution, they must respect the fact that Tuesday’s decision is a constitutional nullity because the Deputy Speaker has no original or casting vote. Nothing more. And therefore, they were, at best, 137,” he said.



A dark day in parliamentary practice:



Haruna Iddrisu also described Tuesday as a dark day for the country’s constitutional and parliamentary practice, following the budget approval.



"Today will pass in history as a dark day for Ghana’s constitutional and parliamentary democratic practice and a dark day because those seeking to govern are seeking to approbate and reprobate at the same time,” he said.

Minority to insist on headcount:



The Tamale Central law maker served notice that the minority group will from henceforth insist on headcount and voting for any parliamentary decision following the controversial approval of the budget statement.



“Let me warn, that from Wednesday, every other decision of Parliament will be by voting. From Wednesday, every other decision of Parliament, we will insist on a minimum number of headcounts. At appropriation of estimates, we will vote on them,” he warned.



Disappointment in First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu: /b>



Haruna Iddrisu also expressed disappointment about the conduct of the first deputy speaker who counted himself as part of MPs present even though he was presiding as Speaker.

“The majority say they respect the constitution and the standing orders of the House, today I am particularly disappointed in the conduct of the First Deputy Speaker having to include himself and to exercise himself in order to meet their mandatory defined 138 without recourse or respect to the standing orders and the 1992 constitution. Standing order 109 is on voting,” he said.



