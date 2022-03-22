Minority’s call to dissolve economic management team useless – Former Bantama MP

Former Bantama MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

A former Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, says the call by the Minority in Parliament to dissolve the Bawumia-led Economic Management Team is useless.

The former lawmaker’s comment follows calls by the Minority to, as a matter of urgency, dissolve the current Economic Management Team (EMT).



According to the Minority, the current Bawumia-led Economic Management Team is to be blamed for the current economic woes in the country.



Speaking to pressmen, the Minority Spokesperson on Energy John Abdulai Jinapor, recalled how the Mahama-led administration introduced policies such as the Energy Sector Levy that cushioned Ghanaians in the face of international price hikes on fuel.



“Our checks have further revealed that only GH¢15 billion have been spent and yet the balance of GH¢3 billion cannot be accounted for.



“We call on President Akufo-Addo to dissolve the Economic Management Team because they have not lived up to expectation. Indeed, if I were the Vice President what I would be doing is to tender in my resignation as head of the Economic Management Team. This performance has been abysmal.



"Indeed the failure of this government is legendary,” John Abdulai Jinapor told pressmen.

Reacting to the Minority’s call on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the former Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, stated that the call is a clear case of a much ado about nothing situation.



He stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot extricate itself from the current challenges the country is confronted with.



Daniel Okyem Aboagye maintained that the country’s current economic woes cannot be said to be as a result of poor management by the Economic Management Team is useless.



“The Minority’s call to dissolve the Bawumia-led Economic Management Team is very useless. The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot extricate itself from the current challenges the country is confronted with.



"What did the NDC do when they were in power? Although we are in a Ukraine covid-19 economy, Ghana’s current inflation rate is better than that of the NDC’s time,” he added.