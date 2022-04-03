Minority’s decision to walk out during the passage of E-Levy was a failed gamble - Samoa Addo

Member of the National Democratic Congress, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo

Addo says minority should have waited a bit longer before walking out

I’m sure minority MPs now regret walking out - Samoa Addo



Ayariga suggested minority should walk out during passage of E-Levy – Dr Ayine



Private legal practitioner and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, has said that the decision of the minority caucus in Parliament to stage a walkout during the passage of the E-Levy bill was a failed gamble.



According to Samoa Addo, the minority decided on the spur of the moment but they should have stayed in the house a bit longer.



“I think that it is probable for the symbolic effect, latter on thinking through, I sure they have regretted doing the boycott. It was a gamble that just didn’t pay off. I think it was probably a miscalculation and having miscalculated they felt they’ll go to court. Maybe they’ll call on witnesses and the court accepts witnesses,” the lawyer said in an Asaase radio interview monitored by GhanaWeb.